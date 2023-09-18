Greg Capullo draws Marc Spector's final Moon Knight covers

Marc Spector will die in December's Moon Knight #30, to be replaced by a new character in the role of Moon Knight in January's Vengeance of Moon Knight #1, as previously announced by Marvel. Now you can get a look at two variant covers for both of those issues, both created by legendary Batman artist Greg Capullo.

Capullo channels some of his patented Dark Knight energy into the two covers, both seen below, with his cover for Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 in particular echoing the vibe of his iconic Batman art.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In December’s MOON KNIGHT #30, Marc Spector will reach an untimely end at the hands of Black Spectre, but the Midnight Mission lives on in January’s Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 where an all-new Moon Knight rises!" reads Marvel's official description of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1.

"Bathed in mystery, this dark new era of the character promises to be a monumental turning point for the Moon Knight mythos and superstar artist Greg Capullo is here to ring it in with new variant covers!"

Though Capullo's covers both feature the modern version of Marc Spector as Moon Knight, the new hero who will inherit the mantle will wear a totally new costume, designed by series artist Alessandro Cappuccio.

"We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!" MacKay states in the announcement of Vengeance of the Moon Knight.

Moon Knight #30 goes on sale December 13, followed by Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 on January 3.

