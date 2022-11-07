Black Tape brings '60s rock and roll and horror together for an occult mystery

Comic creator Dan Panosian is best known for his art, but in February his first big project as a writer will arrive through AWA. Alongside artist Dalibor Talajić, Panosian writes Black Tape, a five-issue limited series of his own creation which brings together the complementary themes of '60s and '70s horror movies and rock and roll in a mystery comic centered on an enigmatic rock star named Jack King.

When King mysteriously drops dead in the middle of a sold-out performance, he leaves behind an unreleased album known as Black Tape. But when the investigation into King's untimely death takes a turn toward the occult, his widow Cindy must fight to "protect his legacy as she mourns her loss," as described in AWA's announcement.

The announcement of Black Tape compares the story to horror movies such as The Omen and Rosemary's Baby, while also mentioning the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and Led Zeppelin as contemporary influences on the character of Jack King.

Here's a gallery of interior pages by Talajić, along with the cover from Panosian (seen above) and variant covers by Mike Deodato and Chris Ferguson:

"Though I've spent the majority of my career as an artist within the world of comics, this was a story I was excited to tell as a writer, and I’m so thankful I’ve been able to work with AWA Studios to bring this story to life with them," states Panosian in AWA's announcement of Black Tape.

“Dan has an amazing story here, and we’re so proud of the work he’s delivered as a writer," adds AWA chief creative officer Axel Alonso. "This series takes big swings, and the art and storytelling make for a great match."

Black Tape #1 goes on sale February 1.

