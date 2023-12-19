DSTLRY reveals the details of its next wave of comics, with titles from Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Brian Azzarello, and more

DSTLRY has shared some of the details of its next wave of titles for early 2024 - and we're looking at three new books from some truly impressive names.

Two of the three new books - Spectregraph and White Boat - are spinning out from the company's sell out special, The Devil's Cut. The third, The Blood Brothers Mother, is an all new release.

We've got details of the three books, plus some sample art for each, below.

White Boat by Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla

(Image credit: DSTLRY)

Wytches writer Scott Snyder and artist Francesco Francavilla are returning to horror with White Boat, a series set on a mega-yacht for the super-rich. What seems like a water-bound paradise turns into a nightmare when the crew trap some of the residents and transport them to a remote island ruled by a secretive cult to take part in something called " The Human Project". Sucks to be them...

"White Boat is by far my most ambitious and expansive deep dive into horror yet," said Snyder in a statement. "Francesco and I are using DSTLRY's oversized format to unearth a sprawling and terrifying mythology that spans oceans and continents."

"I'm very excited to work with Scott and DSTLRY on a project with this scope," said Francavilla. "It's a rare story that balances claustrophobic psychological terror with global conspiracy. It's simply epic; we can't wait for you all to embark on this journey with us."

White Boat sets sail in March, though a precise date is still TBC.

Spectregraph by James Tynion IV and Christian Ward

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY)

Spectregraph is written by the current master of horror comics, James Tynion IV - whose w0rldtr33 we named as one of the best comics of 2023 - and artist Christian Ward, who is currently doing great things with Batman: City of Madness.

The new series centers around an isolated mansion on the outskirts of LA. The recently deceased owner was rumored to have had an unhealthy obsession with the occult and now his wealthy peers are about to find out exactly what that entailed. The series is said to delve "deep into the heart of America's gilded facade, revealing the spectral decay lurking beneath."

"We've been cultivating these ideas for years, and we promise a descent into horror like you've never seen before - this is a visceral, confrontational take on the haunted house story," said James Tynion IV.

"Spectregraph is an acid-fueled psychedelic nightmare," said Christian Ward. "I can't wait for everyone to experience it and find themselves haunted by our ghosts, the likes of which have never seen before."

Spectregraph launches in April.

The Blood Brothers Mother by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY) (Image credit: DSTLRY)

Finally for now, Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso will be tackling "carnage-filled Western" The Blood Brothers Mother. The new series follows three children whose family is pulled apart when their recently paroled father guns down their step-dad, and their mother is kidnapped.

"The kids set off to rescue her across the wild Texas frontier," reveals DSTLRY's synopsis for the new book. "Throughout their journey, they'll face the harsh elements of an unforgiving landscape, filled with wild animals - and men - hungry for blood. Merciless bounty hunters and more pursue the children as they embark on a relentless quest to rescue their family. One of the children also hides a secret bound to complicate their passage."

"Eduardo and I have been sitting on this story for years," said Brian Azzarello in a statement. "When we first discussed it, neither of us thought we were ready to tell it. Our perspective, it wasn't right. Westerns are where America expresses its myths, but the truth of America is violence - something we first explored in 100 Bullets. The frontier was a brutally harsh environment, but fertile; it fed the extremes of human morality. The desert is a hell of a sandbox to set stories in."

The first issue of The Blood Brothers Mother will be published in May 2024.

