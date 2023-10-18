UFO comic Blue Book: 1947 investigates the origins of the flying saucer

UFOs - sorry, UAP - are so hot right now. Ever since the reveal of the infamous "Tic Tac" video a few years back the conversation around Unidentified Flying Objects has been heated, to say the least.

Earlier this year horror comic master James Tynion IV and artist Michael Avon Oeming began retelling famous true cases of UFO encounters in the pages of their Dark Horse comic, Blue Book.

A second five-issue run of the title is set to debut in February 2024. Blue Book: 1947 tells a brand new tale set some 14 years before the first volume, which documented Betty and Barney Hill's purported alien abduction. In fact, 1947 is going back to a case that many consider to be the starting point of modern UFOlogy, Kenneth Arnold's sighting near Mount Rainier.

Here's Dark Horse's official synopsis for the first issue.

"In 1947, Kenneth Arnold flew his Call-Air A-2 over the skies of the Pacific Northwest when all of a sudden, he saw a blinding flash of silver light. What followed was a bizarre and difficult to explain encounter with several flying objects that would change the course of his life forever."

In addition to Oeming's cover above there will be six variants. You can check them all out in the gallery below. These are by (from left to right) Fábio Moon, Michael Allred, Cully Hamner, Joe Quinones, Christian Ward, and a foiled version of Oeming's main cover. A further variant will follow in due course.

Kenneth Arnold's encounter is generally considered to be the first post-World War II UFO sighting. It was this event that led to the terms "flying saucer" and "flying discs" being used frequently in the press and other media. The more famous Roswell incident happened just a month later, cementing 1947 as the year of the UFO.

Blue Book: 1947 #1 is written by Tynion, illustrated by Oeming, and lettered by Tom Napolitano. It will also include a True Weird backup story by Zac Thompson, Gavin Fullerton, and Aditya Bidikar.

Blue Book: 1947 #1 is published by Dark Horse Comics on February 7, 2024.

James Tynion IV has written some of the best horror comics of all time.