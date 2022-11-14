James Tynion's Tiny Onion Substack comics come to print through Dark Horse

Writer James Tynion IV will bring several comic stories he created for his Substack newsletter to print through Dark Horse Comics, with new print-first stories to follow down the road, announced through Tynion's newsletter Empire of the Tiny Onion and The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Tynion's Tiny Onion Studios (the name given to his line of Substack comments) will come to Dark Horse as its own line, curated by Tynion himself. The first two titles planned for release through Dark Horse will be physical releases of comics previously published on Tynion's Substack.

First up is Blue Book, created by Tynion alongside artist Michael Avon Oeming and letterer Aditya Bidikar, which releases starting in February. Blue Book recounts famous (or infamous?) tales of alien encounters, starting with the story of the supposed abduction of married couple Betty and Barney Hill.

Blue Book will also feature a series of 'True Weird' backup tales, starting with the story 'Coney Island' by Tynion and artist Klaus Janson.

Then there's The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, coming in June 2023, created by Tynion and written by Tate Brombal, with art by Isaac Goodhart, colors by Kurt Michael Russell, and letters by Aditya Bidikar. The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos stars the eponymous Christopher Chaos, a teen mad scientist who gets wrapped up with a monster-hunting cult.

Following the release of Blue Book and The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, Tiny Onion will release new, print-first material through Dark Horse, though no new titles have been announced yet.

"Blue Book and Christopher Chaos are just the beginning. There's a whole universe of characters and concepts around the Christopher Chaos title I'm hoping that Tate, Isaac and I get to explore in our time there," Tynion tells THR.

"Beyond that, there are so many stories in the 'True Weird' genre that I think are ripe to be told in the comics form."

"And that's not counting all of the fun we've got in store for readers in the pages of Blue Book itself," he continues. "We’ll be deciding title by title what makes sense to debut first in print, and what will make a fun addition to the comics I debut in my Substack newsletter."

James Tynion IV has written some of the best horror comics of all time.