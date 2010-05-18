Iannucci reunites with BBC Films

Cannes 2010 - Armando Iannucci, director of last year's razor-sharp In The Loop , is re-teaming with BBC Films for his next venture, Out the Window .

Screen reports that the film centres on voyeurism, and on an incident that is witnessed and seriously misinterpreted. In other words, Iannucci does Atonement, but probably with more black laughs and less war-torn romance.

The script is penned by Iannucci alongside Roger Drew and The Thick Of It writer Will Smith.

While there's no deets yet on cast or specific roles, BBC Films' Christine Langan anticipates "significant US casting" for the project.

BBC Films are also developing Frost/Nixon scribe Peter Morgan's newest, Three Sixty , which is billed as a tale of sexual obsession inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's morality play La Ronde .

Are you as excited as us to see Ianucci's next move?