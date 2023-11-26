I was fully expecting these Nintendo Switch bundles to be out of stock - but they're still here for Cyber Monday

Two years ago I watched as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle was stripped from the shelves in the week before Black Friday even started. This year, these deals are still available for Cyber Monday.

That's right, every Nintendo Switch console is currently bundled in with free games and more this weekend - and it's all sticking to the shelves as well. That's not to say there isn't urgency here. We've already seen the aforementioned Mario Kart package run off the shelves at Amazon and the same retailer has also run out of an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Lite bundle as well. That means these offers are moving quick, though I'm surprised it's taken this long for those first signs of trouble to appear.

You'll find a Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch OLED bundle still live at Walmart for $349 and a standard edition console complete with Mario Kart 8 for $299 as well. If you're after the Switch Lite, you can grab that free Animal Crossing game over at Walmart for $199.

I would heartily recommend these bundles to anyone after some Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. They not only represent the best value I've seen all year, but that OLED package is the first of its kind I've seen and the Switch Lite rarely sees this kind of value.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. edition) | Super Smash Bros. | 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership | $349 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch OLED is still in stock at Walmart, with the Super Smash Bros. bundle available for $349. That's a free copy of the game and a three month Nintendo Switch Online subscription.



Buy it if:

✅ You mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You're a Smash Bros. fan

✅ You don't want to wait for a new console next year



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to mostly play in docked mode



Price Check: Best Buy: $349.99



Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch Online | $366.98 $299 at Walmart

Save $67.98 - This bundle wasn't even around for Black Friday two years ago, but it's still in stock for this week's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. You'll find the standard edition console available for $299 with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of NSO at Walmart right now. Considering Amazon has already run out of stock, though, this could move fast.



Buy it if:

✅ You will mostly play in docked mode

✅ You haven't played the Switch library yet



Don't buy it if:

❌ You will mostly play in handheld mode



Price Check: Amazon OOS | Best Buy: $299.99

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $259.98 $199 at Walmart

Save $59.99 - Both Amazon and Best Buy have run out of stock on this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle this Cyber Monday, but you can still grab a free copy of Animal Crossing with your handheld console at Walmart right now.



Buy it if:

✅ You only want to play handheld

✅ You're buying for younger kids

✅ You don't need a top quality display



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to dock your console



Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: OOS



Should you buy these Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for a new console this holiday season, the Nintendo Switch is looking like particularly strong value right now. Not only is this the first time we're seeing all three devices included in retailer bundle offers, but there's a range of prices to choose from here. The Nintendo Switch has one of the healthiest libraries in gaming right now and, Ninty being Ninty, those first party titles are all exclusives. That means the Switch is the only way to play Mario, Splatoon, and - of course - Zelda titles right now. Considering Tears of the Kingdom is one of the biggest games of the year, that's a significant draw.

These are also the best value bundle deals I've seen on the Nintendo Switch console. I've been tracking these deals for years now, and I've never seen the Nintendo Switch OLED packaging a free game and subscription into its MSRP before. Not only that, but it's been an eternal struggle to find stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite on a good day, let alone in this weekend's Cyber Monday offers.

Of course, we're also rounding up all the biggest Cyber Monday gaming deals on the shelves right now as well as the latest Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for more.