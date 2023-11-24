I want to learn MTG and this Lord of the Rings starter set deal is the perfect Black Friday buy

I've been wanting to get into the the world of Magic: The Gathering, and a MTG Lord of the Rings starter set deal has just arrived that promises to be the one to rule them all... or, well, get me into it. As one of the best card games around with so many sets, decks, and builds to choose from, the thought of getting started has sometimes felt akin to Frodo's journey to Mount Doom. Thankfully, this fantastic starter set is tailor-made for new players like me, with two ready-to-play decks and a handy guide on how to play.

And now's the perfect time to snag it since it's just dropped to a record low new price for just $13.99 (was $35.99). That's a fantastic saving considering it only dropped down to around $17 at Amazon in previous sales. Not only is it great option for if you also want to get stuck into Magic: The Gathering or introduce a friend or family member, it's the ideal offer to snag while you can if you're a fan of Lord of the Rings. After all, the beautiful card art adaption of all things Middle-earth is designed to help you enjoy and get started with MTG, and now you can get it for a lot less than its usual price tag.

It's easily one of the best Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals we've seen drop during sales event, with other sets including Doctor Who getting some nice little price reductions over the past few days. But if you're also a big Lord of the Rings fan like me and you're keep to introduce yourself to the world of MTG, the Lord of the Rings starter set deal is an absolute bargain.

Should you buy the MTG Lord of the Rings starter set?

The starter set is designed to help new players get into the world of Magic: The Gathering and teach you the ropes of how to play. With the added bonus of being themed around Lord of the Rings for Middle-earth fans, it's a very practical set with an easy-to-follow guide. Our very own Tabletop & Merch editor has tried out the sets, and has this to say:

From Benjamin Abbott, Tabletop & Merch Editor

"Magic: The Gathering starters sets often… well, they leave a lot to be desired. Their decks feel cobbled together for one thing, and they don't explain the basic mechanics well enough for it to be as accessible as it should be. Actually, publisher Wizards of the Coast has admitted that it struggles with these. And then this Lord of the Rings starter set hit shelves. Honestly, looking through it after recently getting the 2022 starter set was surprising. The difference between the two is night and day; the Lord of the Rings version is well-written and easy to understand whereas the 'official' equivalent feels sparse. More importantly, the decks feel hand-crafted. You can't get those card designs anywhere else, and they've been bundled together with a lot more thought. That's because these aren't just cards drawn from previous sets; they're very clearly divided into the Free Peoples and Sauron's army, so each deck comes across as cohesive. Well-thought out. The long and short of this is that newcomers to Magic should definitely give this a go. The gorgeous artwork is just a bonus, of course…"

