I test graphics cards for a living, and I think this Black Friday Intel GPU deal is worth your time

Let’s be honest. When talking about graphics cards, Nvidia and AMD are the first brands that come to mind. However, I’m here to tell you that you should consider an Intel GPU over many other budget options this Black Friday, as there’s a specific deal that’ll furnish your setup with more VRAM and impressive entry-level specs to boot. I’d even recommend picking up the blue team’s consideration over one of the most popular cards from last generation, as this specific offer really hits the spot price-wise.

If you wander over to Newegg right now, you’ll find a SPARKLE Arc A770 TITAN with a pretty nifty Black Friday graphics card deal applied. The $50 discount means the 16GB version of the Alchemist GPU is down from $319.99 to $269.99, and the retailer is even throwing in a copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for good measure. The discount effectively knocks Intel’s flagship model down to roughly the same price as an RTX 3060, only you’re getting double the VRAM compared to the last-gen Ampere card.

Assassin’s Creed freebie aside, the main selling point here is the A770’s 16GB VRAM, as it’s going to come in handy when trying to run glutenous PC games. New releases are gobbling up more memory than ever, and while both Nvidia and AMD reckon 8GB is enough for 1080p, it’s arguably not always that clear cut. Not to mention that if day-one issues cause any memory issues whatsoever, you’ll end up with much jankier results on your hands if you’re sticking with minimal VRAM.

Buy it if: ✅ You're upgrading an entry level PC

✅ You've currently got an older GPU

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want access to Nvidia AI upscaling tools

Should you buy an Intel Arc A770 graphics card this Black Friday?

Intel’s graphics card debut originally got off to a rocky start, but continuous driver support and patches have elevated the company’s GPUs tenfold. Sure, the entry-level line-up can’t really trade blows with the RTX 4060 thanks to neat AI tricks like DLSS, but that’s largely because the Arc A770 is designed to compete with the older RTX 3060. In that ring, you’re going to be able to boost fps a bit further at 1440p, and having double the VRAM at your disposal is going to really come in handy when it comes to high-res textures.

Price is key in regards to buying an Intel Arc A770, as a strong argument could be made for sticking with Nvidia and AMD cards. For under $270, you’re not going to find a similar 16GB graphics card, even if new architectures excel in other areas. Theoretically, upcoming games could become so demanding that 8GB simply won’t cut it, and Intel’s entry-level card may end up technically outlasting some of its rivals for that reason.

Not everyone will be looking to upgrade or build an entry-level PC, so if you’re in the market for something with more oomph, feel free to check below for more deals.

