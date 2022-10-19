I can't stop pretending I'm Batman in this beautiful Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite map

Gotham Knights is on the cusp of launch, and it seems that the world has finally forgiven Cyberpunk 2077 . But if you have little desire to play a Batman game missing the Caped Crusader himself, or still feel short-changed by the avalanche of technical issues that blighted Night City's debut on consoles, so much so that you shan't ever return, I might have a halfway solution for you.

I've been playing a whole lot of Fortnite Creative recently, dipping in and out of its most weird and wonderful player-made projects. And with all due respect to the massive library of fan-crafted spaces across all genres and interests available today, some are broken, others too off-the-wall to explain in anything short of a thesis, while many are simply unremarkable clones of other player-made mini-games. This Resident Evil reimagining , on the other hand, is wonderful. Playing Breath of the Wild in Fortnite is my new favorite way to explore Hyrule . And now, roleplaying as Batman in one particularly beautiful Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite map has quickly become one of my favorite video game pastimes.

Dark Night

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Given the vast popularity of Cyberpunk 2077 – boosted recently by a couple of wholesome bug-fixing, stability-boosting updates, as well as its offshoot Edgerunners Netflix show – it's probably little surprise that Fortnite Creative houses scores of fan-made slants on Night City. Most of them are more broken than CDProjekt Red's once beleaguered console game ever was, to be fair, but among the jank, glitches, and dystopian-unto-itself design of the worst playgrounds on offer, a handful of diamonds shine in the rough. ChaseJackman's Cyber Gunfight (opens in new tab) is one such project, where players do battle in a gorgeous neon cityscape that's bursting with color and character, reflecting the best of Fortnite Battle Royale's adrenaline-fueled, backs-to-the-wall, final storm circle showdowns. With an onus on balancing high-powered artillery on-foot and vehicular combat behind the wheel, there's a distinct GTA Online feel to these timed, claustrophobic affairs, wherein matches often go right down to the wire.

As good as the Cyber Gunfight map is, though, creator oEnZo's not-so-originally-named 'Cyberpunk 2077' is, for my eurodollars, even better. Split into two parts (PT1 portrays Night City by day; PT2 after dark), it's a far more sedate endeavor than the aforementioned, but it's also a wonderful place to simply wander around in. PT2 is above and beyond my favorite of the two – from its glistening rain-soaked thoroughfares, to its interminable skyscrapers, its hulking, egregious advertising boards, its dimly-lit alleyways, and its omnipresent Fortnite-flavored take on the all-seeing Arasaka Tower, this vibrant urban metropolis is as pretty as Night City's ever been – to the point where it's almost impossible to tell side-by-side screenshots apart. Have a look at these snaps, and tell me which one is Fortnite and which one is Cyberpunk 2077.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

"It's a place to simply walk, run, jump, and be chastised by my girlfriend for shouting 'I'm Batman!' aloud and waking up our napping two-year-old son for the third time this afternoon."

Okay, so I've unashamedly copied a Reddit post (opens in new tab) from creator oEnZo with this one, because the images are, in fact, both from Fortnite. Which, obviously, speaks volumes for just how pretty oEnZo's creation is, and how well it mirrors its source material. Should you choose to use the Cyberpunk map as a 16-player battle royale free-for-all with pals, you absolutely can – players are equipped with a Harvesting Tool as standard, as well as an Assault Rifle, a Pump Shotgun, a Submachine Gun, and a Grappler, all with unlimited ammo. But jumping into this neo-futuristic world on my lonesome is my new favorite go-to, using the Grappler to swing from one skyscraper to the next, and activating my glider to swoop and dive around the city's bright lights beneath a starry sky.

In this Fortnite-driven, Night City-inspired playground, I've found myself casually roleplaying as Batman – if Gotham were in total lockdown, or finally free of its criminal contingent. I patrol the streets, treat every stolen vehicle like the Batmobile, and have occasionally caught myself adopting a deeper voice a la Christian Bale in reality. Moreover, oEnZo's work is so pretty, that just existing here is a joy, lending the world a walking simulator feel in a space that's otherwise associated with violence, big city indifference, and the sociopolitical ills of its vast poverty and sparse opulence. Sidestepping all of this makes this map a cool place to escape to and switch off in, and while I'm currently re-discovering my Night City mojo in the real Cyberpunk 2077, the fact that CDProjekt Red's action RPG offers so many activities, missions and side quests, means there's something a lot less overwhelming about hopping into this space to simply walk, run, jump, and be chastised by my girlfriend for shouting "I'm Batman!" aloud and waking up our napping two-year-old son for the third time this afternoon.

Why so serious? I ask her, before recommending she spend some time chilling out in oEnZo's Cyberpunk 2077 PT 2 as it features in Fortnite Creative. Crafted originally on PS5 , but available on all devices by virtue of crossplay, you can book your escape by day or night – with island codes 1202-5147-7988 and 8658-1083-4901 respectively. Let the games begin.

