I bought this cheap 4K TV that is perfect for PS5 at £299 - and you should too

You'll often see Black Friday TV deals marketed as being too good to miss, and while that's often exaggerated, it must be said for this. It's such a great deal for an entry-level 4K TV that I even bought it as an early Christmas gift for my parents, to move them on from their 1080p plasma. So as far as 4K TV deals go this Black Friday, it has my seal of approval for sure.

Samsung UE43TU7100 | 4K Smart TV | 43-inch | Game enhanced | £379 £299 at Currys

If you've been tempted to jump into the world of 4K gaming, or you simply want a brilliant entry-level 4K smart TV that doesn't dominate the room too much, this is one of the best deals you'll find today. View Deal

Samsung is one of the best and most reputable brands when it comes to televisions, which is what makes this deal even more impressive - and there's reason to be confident as the TU7000 series features in our best gaming TV guide. So, 43-inches isn't enormous so it won't take up the entirety of your living room, but is still big enough for you to get the most out of your games console, whether you've upgraded to a PS5 or Xbox Series X, or you're still rocking a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, both of which are capable of 4K gaming.

Even if you don't have a games console, upgrading to a smart TV is the way forward thanks to the included media apps. You can access things like Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more via the TV itself. When combined with the crystal display and HDR options, plus the fact it can connect to Amazon Alexa, the future is truly here.

If size does matter and 43 inches isn't enough for you, take a look at some of the bigger options. The 50-inch has £80 off, taking it down to £349, the 55-inch has £100 off making it £399, and the 58-inch has whopping savings of £150, for £449 total. The 65-inch has £200 off, but is currently out of stock for us. Worth keeping an eye on in-case it comes back!

