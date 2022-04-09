Hunt: Showdown's Traitor's Moon event extended after "server issues and bugs"

Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek has apologized to players for the "server issues, bugs, and for console, sensitivity issues" that have affected its latest time-limited event, Traitor's Moon.

To compensate for the lost time, the event will be extended until April 18.

"These [issues] have all been very frustrating and we understand the impact that the downtimes and issues have had for many of you," Crytek said in a candid statement posted to its social media channels.

"As of now, we are extending the event until April 18 to allow those that have been impacted by this some extra time to complete as much of the event as possible."

An Update regarding the Event and our recent issues. April 7, 2022

Consequently, the team says that it recognizes some players "may have lost out on boosts due to the downtime" and is therefore " in the process of determining how to best compensate for these". Though it can't yet comment on how it intends to put this right, it does promise to "keep you updated once we know more".

Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown is set in 1890s Louisiana where you must explore swamplands in this survival horror FPS to find your monster mark, whilst an Undead Nightmare-esque plague descends on the map. A mixing pot of mythology and Wild West iconography, gameplay involves frenetic gunplay with old school weaponry, but the interesting approach to the gameplay by including PVE and PVP engagements is what makes this lawless shoot-em-up shine.

"Crytek is doing its utmost to maintain player retention while welcoming in newer hunters," we said in our feature, Hunt Showdown is the best game that you aren't playing right now (opens in new tab).

"No doubt this game will find a small but very driven audience, potentially a cult following, but it would be great to see it find larger success. I want more hunters gunning me down, more fights over clues on the map, more unique encounters. Practically every standout moment for me has revolved around meeting other players within the map. Without those, this game will die an unfair death for the stragglers to pick over the carcass."