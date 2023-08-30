Hungry for more D&D RPGs after Baldur's Gate 3? Some absolute classics are dirt cheap in the Steam Strategy Fest

If Baldur's Gate 3 has drawn you into the wonderful world of computer RPGs inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, you now have an excellent chance to catch up on some of the genre's biggest classics thanks to the Steam Strategy Fest.

While the Steam Strategy Fest is mostly about highlighting more traditional strategy games, a fair few RPGs with a tactical bent are also on sale for the duration of the event, which runs through September 4. If you want something in the vein of classic CRPGs but without the baggage of D&D rulesets, the excellent Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is $9.99, down 75% from its normal $39.99 price. If managing a big party is a draw for you - solo or in co-op - take a look at Stolen Realm (for $15.99, 20% off), a tactical dungeon crawler where six characters all take simultaneous turns.

If you really want to see what the D&D classics were made of, check out Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition for $5.99, 70% off its normal $19.99 price. Icewind Dale launched in 2000, offering a primarily combat-focused alternative to the more story-driven D&D adventures in the original Baldur's Gate games. If you want to dive deep into second edition D&D rules and kill a whole lot of monsters along the way, this is the game to pick up.

But if you want to see the origins of the Baldur's Gate series itself, you can grab Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition for $6.99, 65% off its normal $19.99 price. Sadly, the original Baldur's Gate isn't on sale - at least not in standalone form. You can, however, get the Dungeons & Dragons: Enhanced Classics Ultimate Bundle for $57.39, which includes both original Baldur's Gate games, Icewind Dale, and the outstanding Planescape: Torment, which arguably remains the best-written RPG in the history of the genre.

And if you don't care so much about storytelling or old D&D rules, you might want to check out Solasta: Crown of the Magister for $10.49, 65% off its normal $29.99 price. While not technically a licensed D&D game, Solasta simulates the open source version of the 5E ruleset, aiming to be the most accurate recreation of the tabletop rules ever created. A level creator, regular updates and DLC, and online co-op all sweeten the deal even further.

