How to watch Woke season 2 online and stream the Lamorne Morris comedy where you are

Woke stars New Girl's Lamorne Morris as cartoonist Keef in this comedy series, now back for its second season. On the cusp of mainstream success, Keef becomes a victim of racial profiling that changes everything. Exclusive to Hulu, here's how to watch Woke season 2 online and pay as little as $13.99 a month for Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus.

After shying away from the more controversial topics in his art, Keef's newfound fame as an artist-activist sees him pulled in multiple directions as everyone wants to bend his ear about their cause.

From protests to tone-deaf ads, Keef is under pressure to weigh in on 'woke culture', all while avoiding the money-making schemes of virtue-signalling corporations.

With Blake Anderson, T. Murph, and Sasheer Zamata returning as Gunther, Clovis, and Ayana, read on below to find out how to watch Woke season 2 online with a Hulu subscription (opens in new tab).

Watch Woke season 2 online - USA

(opens in new tab) Hulu Woke is exclusive to Hulu (opens in new tab), where you'll be able to watch back the whole of season 1 as well as all new season 2 episodes on April 8. All eight episodes will drop on the platform at 3am ET / 12pm PT. You can subscribe to Hulu from $6.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial. Alternatively, get Hulu all under one payment with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus in the great value Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab). This comes to just $13.99 a month (opens in new tab) (or $19.99 a month without ads). Alongside Hulu Originals like Woke and The Dropout, you'll also be able to stream the Marvel and Star Wars canon in full, as well as live streaming sporting action from UFC to The Masters, and FA Cup and LaLiga.

Watch Woke season 2 online - Canada

(opens in new tab) FXX Network Those in Canada will be able to watch Woke season 2 when it premiers on FXX Network on April 8 at 10pm ET/PT. You can also use your cable logins to watch Woke on FX Now (opens in new tab), where all of season 1 is also available to watch back in full.

If you'd like to learn more about what you get on Hulu, be sure to take a look at our guide to the latest Hulu prices and bundles. We've also listed the latest updates on HBO Max prices, along with Peacock TV costs and Paramount Plus prices.