How to watch Willow online and stream the Warwick Davis sequel where you are

Over 30 years on, Disney is taking us back down a dark fantasy wormhole with the TV sequel to the 1988 movie, Willow. With Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley reprising their roles as Willow Ufgood and Sorsha, respectively, the eight episode series is one for new and returning fans alike. With the help of a Disney Plus subscription, we explain how to watch Willow online and stream every episode where you are.

Taking place years after the original film of the same name, instead of playing babysitter while battling evil sorceresses, the sequel series sees Willow set out on all new dangerous quests alongside six other misfits.

Filled with brownies, trolls, and other mystical creatures, newcomers include Ruby Cruz as Kit, daughter to Whalley's Sorsha, Erin Kellman as Jade, an aspiring knight, and Ellie Bamber, a kitchen maid who finds herself joining the quest.

With the character of Madmartigan promised to make a return without Val Kilmer, this is a series set to delight watchers of the original. Here's how to watch Willow online where you are – including the great value Disney Plus bundle for US subscribers (opens in new tab).

Watch Willow online - USA

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year (opens in new tab)

If you're in the US, you can stream the first two episodes of Willow on Disney Plus on November 30, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday at 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT Subscribe now and it'll cost $7.99 a month, though we recommend paying upfront now for a year for $79.99 for the next year before the Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) hike takes place come December 8. There is also the option to get a combination of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (opens in new tab) or $19.99p/m (opens in new tab) for Hulu without ads.

Watch Willow - Canada

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 a month and $119.99 a year (opens in new tab)

Like most other regions, you can tune into Disney Plus in Canada to watch Willow from November 30 with a double bill dropping. A subscription to Disney Plus costs $11.99 or $119.99 annually.

Watch Willow - UK

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year (opens in new tab)

The UK can also exclusively watch Willow on Disney Plus from November 30 with a double bill. Episodes will then arrive at 8am GMT every Wednesday for its 8 episode run. The price for those in the UK is £7.99 a month, or £79.90 if you choose to pay for its exceptional annual rate, saving you 15% across the period.

Stream Willow - Australia

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year (opens in new tab)

For those in Australia, it is still Disney Plus that you're going to use to watch Willow with the first two episodes dropping on November 30. Down Under you can opt for its $11.99 a month plan, or pay $119.99 upfront for the year.

Other regions

(opens in new tab) Watch Disney Plus in your area (opens in new tab)

This sequel to the 1988 Willow movie will be exclusively available to watch on Disney Plus. That means as long as your home country has Disney Plus, you should be able to watch it with no problems. If Disney Plus isn't available where you live, you should get it soon with Disney announcing it is rolling it out across the world over the next year or two.

