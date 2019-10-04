The Walking Dead is back! If you want to watch The Walking Dead season 10 premiere along with the rest of the show’s expectant fanbase, you’re going to need to know the ins and outs before setting your Sunday schedule. Luckily, you’re in the right place, as below we’ve laid out what time the show starts, rerun air dates, and how to watch The Walking Dead season 10 in the UK for those of you across the pond.

Plus, if you want to watch the premiere early online (as in, right now), we’ll even clue you in on how to do that.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 premiere in the US

Nice and simple Stateside. To watch The Walking Dead season 10 premiere, you’ll need to tune into AMC on Sunday, October 6 at 6 pm Pacific/9 pm Eastern. There will also be reruns at 8:15 Pacific/11:15 Eastern.

If you aren’t sure whether you get AMC in your area, be sure to check in on the AMC schedule for more information.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 premiere in the UK

Unfortunately, you can’t watch season 10 on Sunday. Instead, you’ll have to wait until Monday, October 9 at 9pm on FOX TV. That’s channel 157 on Virgin Media, and 124 on Sky. A repeat will also be shown on the early hours of Thursday, October 11 at 1:55am.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 premiere early

This only applies for viewers in the US – simply sign up to AMC Premiere (you get a seven-day free trial then it’s $4.99/month) and you can watch The Walking Dead season 10, episode 1 right now. Easy.

