How to watch UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises live stream, start time, fight card

The UFC Fight Night live stream with Makhachev vs Moises is set to take place tonight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN Plus. If you want to tune in earlier for the full fight card with the prelim bouts, then head on over for 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

The UFC Vegas 31 event will see not only Islam Makhachev take on Thiago Moises, but also the return of former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate following her five-year hiatus from competition.

UFC Fight Night live stream info

Makhachev vs Moises: how the fighters compare

(Image credit: UFC)

Islam Makhachev - 19 - 01 - 0; Height: 5ft10, Reach: 70.5-inches

Thiago Moises - 15 - 4 - 0; Height: 5ft9, Reach: 70.5-inches

While less of an established name in the UFC than Khabib Nurmagomedov, fellow Russian (and Sambo practitioner) Islam Makhachev boasts a similarly impressive fight record heading into the UFC Apex - only touting one loss in his professional career - where he was knocked out in the first round by Adriano Martins at UFC 192 back in 2015.

That's not to count out Thiago Moises - who is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu - who has won most of his bouts by decision and submission but has conceded more losses than his opponent so far.

There's no question that both fighters are extremely capable grapplers and submission artists in the octagon - feats that have been demonstrated time and time again. However it ends, there can - of course - only be one man getting his arm raised at the end of the night.

UFC Fight Night: Miesha Tate comeback

(Image credit: ESPN)

Marion Reneau - 9 - 7 - 0; Height: 5ft6, Weight: 135lbs, Reach: 68-inches

Miesha Tate - 18 - 7 - 0; Height: 5ft6, Weight: 135lbs, Reach: 65-inches

It's not all about the men in UFC, as the momentum behind Marion Reneau and Miesha Tate's women's bantamweight bout can attest - as it's Tate's first fight since losing the division belt to Amanda Nunes over five years ago at UFC 200: Tate vs. Nunes.

With that said, Miesha Tate (34) is looking to be in the best shape of her career and hoping to mount a comeback tonight with much hype behind her against her older opponent, Reneau (44), who holds a more checkered professional record with 9 wins and 7 losses.

With title plans on the card for Tate, if she wins, it's fair to say that there's little question that she's eyeing up reclaiming the gold from Nunes in the near future. Given that Reneau has lost four of her last fights since 2018, things are looking to be in Tate's favor.

(Image credit: UFC)

UFC Fight Night: full fight card

UFC Vegas 31: Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo

UFC Vegas 31: Preliminary card

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov

Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento