How to watch the Halo Infinite campaign gameplay presentation today

A Halo Infinite campaign gameplay presentation will debut later today, and here's how you can watch it.

Just below, you can check out an announcement that came late last night from Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries. The developer reveals that brand new Halo Infinite campaign gameplay will be premiering later today on October 25, at approximately 6 AM PT/9AM ET/2PM BST/3PM CEST, but who knows if Craig the Brute will be showing up this time around.

Prepare to battle against the Banished.Join us at 6AM PT Monday, October 25, for a special #HaloInfinite campaign gameplay overview.🎥 https://t.co/W8fGwljlys pic.twitter.com/4aGadiiN9qOctober 25, 2021 See more

This will be our first proper look at Halo Infinite's campaign in well over a year. You might recall that, back in 2020, Halo Infinite debuted its campaign with a complete gameplay presentation, showcasing Master Chief exploring a brand new Halo Ring, and going toe to toe with various foes including, perhaps most infamously, Craig the Brute.

It's actually worth noting that Halo Infinite's Brutes have had a redesign since we last saw them in the aforementioned gameplay debut. Just last month in September, screenshots were leaked online showing off several stills from Halo Infinite, one of which was a Brute with a slightly redesigned face, complete with a tiny beard. If Craig does turn up later today, we might not even recognise him.

There's now just over a month to go until Halo Infinite finally launches around the world. 343's highly anticipated sequel will release on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and will be available as a day one Xbox Game Pass title across all four systems. At launch, we'll have Halo Infinite's campaign and multiplayer modes to enjoy, the latter of which will be entirely free-to-play for anyone with a PC or Xbox console.

