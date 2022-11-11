How to watch Mythic Quest season 3 online and stream Apple TV Plus comedy from anywhere

While Severance may have been getting all the plaudits this year, another Apple TV Plus show is back this fall to reclaim its crown as the platform's best workplace comedy, with the return of Mythic Quest. Here are all the details on how to watch Mythic Quest season 3 online where you are.

Now on its third season, the show follows a group of developers working on Mythic Quest, the world's largest online role playing video game. But while the team are tasked with building new worlds and creating heroes, the staff are more focused on their office dynamics.

Created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, the new season follows the aftermath of last season which saw the team effectively broken up, with Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) now at the newly formed GrimPop Studios.

The remaining staff at Mythic Quest are meanwhile getting to grips with David (David Hornsby) as their new boss with Jo (Jessie Ennis) returning as his loyal assistant. Outside of the offices, former head of monetization Brad (Danny Pudi) is trying to navigate life as a felon in prison.

Dropping the first two episodes of the new run on Friday, November 11, the new series is available as a part of Apple TV Plus' 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) for new customers. Find out how to watch Mythic Quest season 3 in your region below.

How to watch Mythic Quest season 3 worldwide

Mythic Quest Season 3 arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 11 with new episodes dropping on the service weekly every Friday for its ten-episode run. No matter if you're in the US, UK, Canada, or elsewhere, Apple TV Plus is available across more than 100 countries, meaning you can watch Mythic Quest from all over the world. You can choose between two payment methods for your Apple TV Plus subscription (opens in new tab). Pay $6.99/£6.99/CA$8.99/AU$9.99/NZ$12.99 per month, or save 15% by signing up to its annual plan. And don't forget that new users can sign up and make the most of a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). If you're a student you could be eligible to get three months of Apple TV Plus for free when signing up to Apple Music at a discounted rate. Those who've recently bought a new Apple device may also be sitting on a three-month free trial, too.

