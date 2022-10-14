How to stream Halloween Ends: Peacock release date and time

Halloween Ends has been released both in theaters and on Peacock, so you can either see your scares on the big screen or hide behind your sofa at home. This film, the last of the rebooted trilogy, brings Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode one last time – and sees her once again go up against Michael Myers.

The movie is out on Peacock to stream now. The movie arrived on the streamer earlier than expected, releasing at 8pm ET/5pm PT on October 13, and is available for the next 60 days. All you need to do is head over to the streaming service and you're all set to get scared silly. Though, that's only if you're in the US. For those of you in the UK, the only place to face Michael Myers is in a cinema. There's no word yet on when Halloween Ends starts streaming in the UK, but it most likely won't be for some time yet – we'll keep this page updated when we know more.

"It's really exciting [to be ending things]. Fuck yeah!" director David Gordon Green told Total Film of Halloween Ends. "And it's nerve-racking. I've moved around the last few scenes of the movie in various orders, and I've been playing with music. How do I want to feel [when] I walk out of the theatre, thinking that there's not going to be another one next year? So that's the sculpture."

