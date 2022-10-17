House of the Dragon episode 9's biggest moment was predicted by Helaena Targaryen

Helaena Targaryen has done it again. After predicting a key moment in episode 7 , the new queen of the Seven Kingdoms has foreseen another explosive scene in House of the Dragon.

Warning: House of the Dragon episode 9 spoilers ahead!

"Beware the beast beneath the boards," Helaena says tearfully to her mother Alicent (Olivia Cooke) when she comes to her quarters looking for Helaena's husband (and brother) and newly crowned king, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

The beast in question turned out to be Meleys, Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon. After Ser Erryk helps her escape from her quarters in the Red Keep where Alicent is keeping her prisoner until she swears allegiance to Aegon, Rhaenys sneaks into the dragon pit where Aegon's coronation is taking place.

As the people of Kings Landing cheer for their new king, Rhaenys slips below into the depths of the dragon pit – below the boards, so to speak – and makes an explosive entrance in her armor on the back of Meleys. As the dragon roars into the faces of Alicent, Aegon, and the rest of the greens, Rhaenys has made her stance very clear: she stands with Rhaenyra.

This is the second event that Helaena has accurately predicted after she foresaw that her brother Aemond would lose an eye in order to get his hands on a dragon of his own. She first warned of a beast beneath the boards during the feast in episode 8, but it wasn't until this week's episode that we saw the true meaning of her words. She's what the Targaryens call a 'Dragon Dreamer', a person who has visions of the future, but no one in her family seems to be heeding her warnings just yet.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max, before following on Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. Make sure you never miss an episode with our handy House of the Dragon release schedule and keep up to date with our guides to the House of the Dragon timeline and the Targaryen family tree.