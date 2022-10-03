One character predicted a key moment in House of the Dragon episode 7 – but you have missed it

You could be forgiven for thinking that Princess Helaena Targaryen isn't a major player in House of the Dragon. After appearing as an infant in the series' early episodes, we see her briefly as an adolescent in episodes 6 and 7, played by Evie Allen, speaking in riddles and taking a particular interest in insects.

However, one throwaway line from King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke)'s only daughter actually predicted a major moment in this week's episode. Warning: spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 7 ahead.

In episode 6, Viserys and Alicent's youngest son Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) is bullied by his older brother Aegon (Ty Tennant) and cousins Jacaerys (Leo Hart) and Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) because he doesn't have a dragon. When he tells his mother about this, Alicent tries to comfort him and tells him that he will have a dragon one day. "He'll have to close an eye," Helaena mutters under her breath.

Of course, in episode 7, Aemond does get his dragon – he steals Laena Velaryon's dragon Vhagar after her death and claims her as his own. However, Laena's daughters Baela (Shani Smethurst) and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning) catch him in the act, and they aren't too happy about the prince taking their late mother's dragon who they hoped to inherit. A fight ensues, with Jacaerys and Lucerys joining in to defend their female cousins, and it culminates with Lucerys stabbing Aemond in the eye – leaving it closed permanently.

This then begs the question: what else will Helaena predict? Whatever happens next, episode 7 has proven that it's worth paying close attention when the youngest Targaryen princess speaks.

