The House of the Dragon finale is going to feature a major, tragic moment from the book

The House of the Dragon finale is almost upon us. Episode 9 saw Aegon Targaryen crowned king as the greens successfully usurped the throne, but from the finale's trailer, it looks like Rhaenyra is ready to fight for her birthright.

The trailer also reveals a major, tragic moment from the book will be brought to screen in episode 10 – and we're delving deep into what goes down in George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood below. So, be warned that there are major spoilers for the book and most likely the finale ahead. Turn back now if you don't want to read them!

Still here? Then let's dig into those spoilers. In the trailer, we see Rhaenyra's son Lucerys Velaryon atop his dragon Arrax, riding on a dark and rainy night. Ominously, Vhagar, the oldest and biggest of the dragons, can also be seen in the vicinity: and she's ridden by Aemond Targaryen, Luke's uncle and Aegon's younger brother.

This isn't going to be a happy family reunion, though. Cast your mind back to House of the Dragon episode 8, and you'll remember Aemond getting particularly annoyed when Luke laughed at a pig on the table, harking back to the Targaryen and Velaryon kids taunting Aemond with a winged pig when he didn't yet have a dragon. This spurred Aemond into standing up and calling his nephews strong, not-so-subtly naming them bastards as the sons of Harwin Strong.

That set-ups a rivalry between uncle and nephew which, in the book, comes to a head over Storm's End, the seat of House Baratheon. Luke travels there as an envoy for his mother after promising her he wouldn't participate in any fighting. Aemond and Vhagar are already there, and Aemond tries to pull his young nephew into a fight by drawing his sword. Luke is committed to his peaceful task and leaves.

Unfortunately, though, Aemond pursues Luke on Vhagar. Luke's dragon Arrax is much smaller than the mighty Vhagar, so it's not a fair fight at all as the dragons and their riders meet above Shipbreaker Bay amid the violent storm – Vhagar and Aemond make short work of Arrax and Luke, and their bodies wash up at Storm's End a few days later.

Rhaenyra is devastated to learn of the death of her son, and Joffrey Velaryon, Luke's younger brother, swears he'll have revenge. Daemon Targaryen has his own plans to avenge Rhaenyra's son, though, which leads to Blood and Cheese – which you can read all about through the link.

So, if the show sticks close to the book, expect to bid goodbye to young Lucerys Velaryon when episode 10 airs (and you can find out exactly when the episode will arrive with our House of the Dragon release schedule).