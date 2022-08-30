House of the Dragon episode 3 trailer reveals a time skip and an epic battle

House of the Dragon has been warmly received by fans so far – but the Game of Thrones prequel has been missing something. Step forward the trailer for the next episode, which reveals a dash of family drama mixed in with the final key ingredient: a nasty, bloody battle that recalls some of Game of Thrones’ finest hours.

Fair warning: The trailer for House of the Dragon episode 3, which you can watch above, is pretty spoilery. It starts off by revealing the show has undergone another time skip – about a year – and a lot has gone on in the interim: Alicent is now married to Viserys and has given birth to a son, Aegon.

That, inevitably, lights a fuse under some of King’s Landing’s key players. Rhaenyra – her position as heir potentially under threat – appears to flee in one moment, while tempers flare in a tense scene between her and her father.

Away from the politics, the mysterious Crab Feeder has also strengthened his position – which seemingly culminates in an all-out war on the battlefield. It’s not quite Battle of the Bastards but, given the director of that episode Miguel Sapochnik is heavily involved with House of the Dragon, it should certainly set the pulses racing. If nothing else, it’ll be a fiery clash, as evidenced by a dragon swooping over a clutch of burning soldiers.

House of the Dragon, meanwhile, has recently been renewed for a second season. For more on the show, check out our spoiler review for House of the Dragon episode 2 and the complete House of the Dragon release schedule.