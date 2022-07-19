House of the Dragon featurette teases "staggering" scope of the Game of Thrones spin-off

A new House of the Dragon featurette is here, and it showcases the epic scope of the Game of Thrones prequel. The new series is set hundreds of years before the main show, and will focus on the civil war between the Targaryen family – which became known as the Dance of the Dragons.

"The biggest sets I've ever been on, the biggest locations I've ever been on, the biggest crews I've ever seen," showrunner Ryan J. Condal says in the video. "It's staggering." The clip showcases grand settings and even some action, with a battle of some kind raging between fighters – and, of course, there are dragons. Check it out below.

"The idea of going back to Westeros was almost too much of a challenge," director and co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik comments – he helmed multiple episodes of Game of Thrones. "You have to start by respecting it, you can't start by doing different for different's sake."

George R. R. Martin is also part of the featurette with praise for Sapochnik and Condal – and this isn't the first time he's had good words for the show, either. "The writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific," he wrote on his blog after filming wrapped. "I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan and Miguel and their team, and to our amazing cast."

House of the Dragon arrives this August 21.