Now that Mickey Mouse has been turned into a serial killer, fans are deciding which animated character deserves the horror treatment next

With the sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Bloody and Honey and Mouse Trap (the upcoming Mickey Mouse slasher) both fast approaching, it seems as though horror fans have one thing on their minds, which animated character should be turned into an axe-wielding maniac next?

For those who have missed out on the phenomenon, last year Altitude Films released a horror version of the childhood classic Winnie the Pooh, which saw our once beloved Pooh Bear and Piglet transform into feral and bloodthirsty killers. In keeping with the trend, a Mickey Mouse-themed slasher flick is now on the way (due to the original Mickey now being in public domain ).

But it looks like two cartoons ruined is just not enough for horror fans, who have taken to Reddit to discuss which animated movie should get the horror treatment next.

"I’d probably pick the Flintstones," said one user, "I’d make it a more tension-filled dinosaur creature feature. Fred has to protect his family while traveling across bedrock to the safe zone. Just pure creature feature violence. Mr. Slate is definitely getting tore up." The dinosaur theme continued with another fan adding, "Toy Story as a horror movie would be phenomenal. An actually ferocious Rex?" We like the sound of that!

Other fans suggested shows that already fit somewhat into the horror genre such as Cartoon Network's Courage The Cowardly Dog, pointing out, "I feel like with a creative mind, a legitimately scary movie could be made," while another suggested Scooby Doo adding, "Get Matthew Lillard in it again." After Lillard’s appearance in Five Nights at Freddy’s , we can definitely see him returning to the genre again.

One user brought us back to the days of the Grimm Brothers, whose fairytale stories traditionally contained horrific and troubling factors, such as Snow White being strangled by the Evil Queen with ribbons, or Pinnochio. "The whole part with the donkeys is nightmare-inducing for sure," said one user, later adding that Pinocchio actually kills Jiminy in the end. Poor little cricket.

It looks like these fans won't have to wait too long to see more children's characters get bloodied up as in 2023, soon after classic Disney characters Cinderella and Peter Pan hit the public domain, more indie horrors were announced, and of course, we still have Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 on the way.