The original Mickey Mouse is now public domain – and the horror movies are already on their way

Steamboat Willie, the black-and-white cartoon that introduced Mickey Mouse to the world, is now public domain – and the horror adaptations have already begun.

First up is Mickey's Mousetrap, directed by Jason Bailey via Into Frame Productions. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the synopsis reads: "It’s Alex’s 21st birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive." The trailer, which can be viewed above, features a guy in a Mickey mask wielding a knife.

The second Steamboat Willie horror adaptation, which is currently untitled, will most likely turn Mickey himself into a killer (given that the film is directed by Steven LaMorte, who turned the Grinch into a knife-wielding beast in last year's The Mean One). It's important to note that Steamboat Willie is now public domain, and only the likes and image of the 1928 cartoon character can be used. Because of this, Disney has the right to slap a lawsuit on any film that uses the name "Mickey Mouse."

In 2023, classic Disney characters Cinderella and Peter Pan hit the public domain – with indie horrors quickly announced. Winnie the Pooh became public the year before, and Blood and Honey – a revenge slasher of sorts starring Winnie and Piglet – hit streaming. Tigger is also slated to become public domain this year – and, you guessed it, another Winnie the Pooh horror is already on the way.

Mickey's Mousetrap does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.