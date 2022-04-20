Horizon Forbidden West's latest patch puts an end to Aloy's "celebratory loot raves"

Horizon Forbidden West patch 1.12 means that bugged bathrooms and celebratory loot raves are things of the past.

The latest patch for Horizon Forbidden West is upon us. For the most part, patch 1.12 contains fixes for commonplace issues such as quests not completing or objectives not updating, but it also has fixes for two very entertaining glitches that players have encountered during Aloy's newest adventure.

The first is for "an issue in the Base where players could get stuck in the bathroom." Some players might not even be aware there is a bathroom in the base, but now, if you do come across it, you can venture in there safe in the knowledge that you'll be able to leave without issue. Phew!

The second noteworthy fix puts a stop to Aloy's 'celebratory loot raves'. According to the patch notes, Aloy could get a little over-enthusiastic when collecting loot. A bug could cause the huntress to 'severely bounce for up to 10 seconds' while looting an item. "The celebratory loot raves are over, but they live on in memory," says Guerilla. Surely there's a happy medium to be found here, and Guerrilla could let Aloy have her celebratory raves only when she comes across Horizon Forbidden West's best loot.

Elsewhere, there are multiple fixes for Aloy's animations, improvements and fixes for the game's audio and lighting, and a whole host of other tweaks, which you can read in the full patch notes here.

Guerilla has also pointed out issues that it's aware of and is currently working on that haven't been addressed in this patch. Additionally, the team is continually making improvements to reduce the shimmering issue that's been affecting players since the game's launch.

