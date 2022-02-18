How to find the Horizon Forbidden West war totems and Kratos Easter egg

There are three Horizon Forbidden West war totems to find, leading to a Kratos Eater egg, but these unknown collectibles are hard to locate. They're not named until you find them, and you get nothing to guide you until you pretty much walk over them - they'll only appear on your Focus when you get close enough to collect them. Only then will Aloy acknowledge them, making them a tricky needle in a haystack job to find. If you want to get them all then we've got the locations and everything you need to find all three Horizon Forbidden West war totems.

The Totem of Brotherhood

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The first Horizon Forbidden West war totem you can find is actually a twofer: Brok and Sindri, God of War's antagonistic brothers. Appropriately, given they're blacksmiths, you can find them in something resembling a forge on a small out of the way island here:

(Image credit: PlayStation)

If you head that way you'll see the small island just off the coast. When you get there look for a small opening in the ground in a recessed nook. Scan it with your Focus and you should see a collectible resource icon. When you get close enough the totem will be be named and you can pick it up.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The totem of war and youth

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The Totem of War is right by the entrance to a Sunken Cavern you can find marked on the map at number 1. It's a two stage get though, and to find it you first have to locate an axe stuck in a tree you can you can scan with your Focus. Head here to look for it:

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Check the trees while pinging you Focus and Aloy will eventually talk about an axe in a tree that's cold. Use your focus to pick up the trail and follow it to a familiar looking house where the Kratos totem can be found in a lean-to on the left of the main building.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

The final Horizon Forbidden West war totem can be found at number 2 on the map. Look for some school buses on a flat area that was clearly a road in the old days. There will be a rusted bridge and the totem will be on top of that. So ping your focus to find the marker and climb up to get the totem of youth, Atreus.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Horizon Forbidden West war totem reward

(Image credit: PlayStation)

You reward for that near impossible treasure hunt is some Kratos face paint, which is.. nice, I guess? Not going to lie, I was hoping for something more. You can see it in the image above, with Aloy standing outside Kratos' House.

