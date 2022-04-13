Horizon Forbidden West player reveals how to make overridden machines into permanent mounts

Horizon Forbidden West players have figured out how to make machine overrides permanent.

When Aloy overrides a machine in Horizon Forbidden West, it'll usually be on a timer, and when that timer expires, they'll no longer be your ally through thick and thin. However, one enterprising player has figured out a way to make those machine overrides stick around forever, thanks to a system whereby they manipulate certain in-game upgrades for Aloy.

The key here is the Lasting Override ability: you need to give it significant boosts, both through Skill Points and equipped gear, to get it over the permanent threshold. In fact, there's multiple ways to achieve this, as you can either kit yourself out with the Tenakht Tactician armor, or employ Weaves to get the Lasting Override ability to level four.

Overridden machines are actually a huge boost to Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West. Our heroine can use machines of all shapes and sizes to turn the tides in combat, and can continually unlock more machines to override the more Cauldrons she accomplishes throughout the sequel. Considering Forbidden West's combat can be pretty tough at times, it can really help to have a powerful machine ally at your back.

