Horizon Forbidden West might not have fixed the legendary weapon nerf after all

A Horizon Forbidden West player thinks that the recent 1.11 patch didn’t fully fix the issue some players were having with legendary weapons.

As shared in the Horizon subreddit (opens in new tab), one player claims that the built-in weapon modifiers are stuck on their base levels, regardless of the Horizon Forbidden West 1.10 and 1.11 update that was rolled out yesterday and was meant to fix it. We’ll let the evidence speak for itself (embedded below) but essentially, what this Horizon player is saying is that the legendary weapons - in this example the Forgefall - still aren’t displaying the correct base damage.

In case you missed it, the problem players are having with Horizon Forbidden West’s weapons has been ongoing for a couple of weeks now , ever since developer Guerrilla rolled out the Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 update last month. Like all other updates released for the game, this patch fixed a number of minor player submitted issues but also "rebalanced several combat mechanics" - which includes lowering the base stats for legendary weapons and armor so that they’d be closer in-line with other weapons.

As mentioned previously, this was supposedly fixed in the 1.10 and 1.11 double update as the patch notes read: "Rebalanced the unintentional change on Legendary weapons." However, going from what the Horizon Forbidden West players are saying in the subreddit, this might not actually be the case.

Thankfully, Guerrilla has been hot on implementing player-submitted fixes into the game - hence why we are already on update 1.11 after the sequel only releasing in February 2022 - so it probably won’t be long until this is addressed in a new update.

Horizon Forbidden West tips | Horizon Forbidden West map | Horizon Forbidden West Greenshine | Horizon Forbidden West red crystal growths | Horizon Forbidden West Diving mask | Horizon Forbidden West best armor | Horizon Forbidden West power armor | How to fly in Horizon Forbidden West | Horizon Forbidden West best weapons | Horizon Forbidden West Metal Flowers | Horizon Forbidden West Explorer or guided mode | Horizon Forbidden West lenses | Horizon Forbidden West Tallnecks | Horizon Forbidden West Vistas | Horizon Forbidden West drones | Horizon Forbidden West Cauldrons