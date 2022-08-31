Horizon Forbidden West 1.18 patch stops players launching into the sky after completing a Gauntlet Run

The latest Horizon Forbidden West update has implemented several fixes and improvements, as well as introduced a new face paint inspired by the Pride flag.

The Horizon Forbidden West 1.18 patch notes (opens in new tab) have been shared to the game's dedicated subreddit and contain a long list of fixes for community-submitted issues within the game. Developer Guerrilla is continuing to tweak the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel several months after its release.

One of the main new additions to the game this time is a new customization option in the form of the 'Mark of Pride' face paint, which features the colors of the rainbow Pride flag. If you didn't know, there are now a total of 18 face paint styles to choose from that can be obtained for Aloy to wear throughout her journey through the Forbidden West.

There's more to the 1.18 patch than just face paint, though. Like all of the previous Horizon Forbidden West updates that came before it, Guerrilla has shared several fixes that have since been made to the game. There are far too many to include in this story. However, one, in particular, has caught our eye, and it wasn't just because the patch note is a Pokemon reference.

Fairly low down in the patch notes, in the 'World Activities' portion of the post, one of the patch notes reads: "We are blasting off again no more! Fixed an issue in Gauntlet Run' Cliffs of the Cry' where upon completing the race, the player would launch into the sky." We are yet to see this problem for ourselves but we can only imagine how jarring it would be to see Aloy being thrown into the air after completing one of the Gauntlet Run activities.

In other Horizon news, speculation surrounding potential Horizon Forbidden West DLC began circulating amongst fans last month after Aloy's mocap actor revealed that they had returned to the studio . Peggy Vrijens - who helped to bring Aloy to life alongside fellow actor Ashly Burch - shared a video to Instagram of themselves in the mocap studio despite not having any other gaming projects listed on their IMDB page. It's not yet been confirmed whether we should be excited about any potential DLC in the near future.