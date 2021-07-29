Hood: Outlaws & Legends adds new PvE mode

Multiplayer heist game Hood: Outlaws & Legends has added a new PvE mode called State Heist.

Sumo Digital bills State Heist as "a great way to experience Hood's nail-biting heist gameplay in a fully cooperative environment," which sounds like a response to the common complaint that the PvP aspect of the main mode is a detriment to the PvE stuff.

For the uninitiated, Hood: Outlaws & Legends' main mode tasks opposing teams of players with infiltrating the keep of an authoritarian power called the State and competing to steal the same treasure. In that mode, you have to deal with the AI guards and boss battles, but you also have to worry about the enemy team, which of course can often by comprised of total jerks who ruin the experience. For that reason, a PvE mode like the one being added today has been at the top of wishlists since Hood: Outlaws & Legends launched back in March.

State Heist essentially replaces the PvP element with more deadly NPCs while keeping the general rules of the game in place. Sumo Digital says the "far more dangerous and responsive State" will create new mechanics that force teams to focus on stealth and cooperation. Furthermore, there will be limits on respawning to further balance the challenge in the absence of a team of enemy players. Still, the goal is the same: steal the key, grab the chest, take it to an extraction point and use the winch to extract it.

(Image credit: Sumo Digital)

Alongside the new State Heist mode is a limited-time event called Survive the State, in which you can earn the new Shadow Lords costume (pictured above) by stealing the chest without dying in the new mode. Just don't delay, as the event is only running until Monday, August 2, at which point rewards will be unlocked.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The first season, titled Samhain, is due out in August and will introduce a new, "game-changing" outlaw, a full rework of the winch system, tons of cosmetics, events, and more.

