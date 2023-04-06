Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe guide

Want to tackle the Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe combat challenge? Although this gameplay feature becomes available shortly after finishing the game’s tutorial, it’s far from easy. If you want to make your first Simulated Universe experience a success, it’s important to understand Blessings, Curios, World levels, character downloads, and Cosmic Fragments.

Not to worry, as we’ll explain all of these and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe. And, if you're still learning the ropes then we can help with Honkai Star Rail Paths and Elements and your Honkai Star Rail Trailblaze Level as well.

What is the Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe?

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

As part of Honkai Star Rail’s story, you’ll discover that the Simulated Universe is a large machine created by Herta, leader of the Herta Space Station. By collecting data, it’s capable of generating virtual universes.

In short, the Simulated Universe is a roguelike combat challenge that drops the player inside a semi-randomized maze, meaning that the layout, enemies, and rewards will be different each time. There are six main levels, known as Worlds, and each World consists of a number of separate floors (or stages). Starting with World one, which is suitable for level 16 characters, the difficulty will increase as you clear more Worlds.

Simulated Universe location and how to unlock

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Simulated Universe is unlocked after completing the ‘Universe in a Nutshell’ quest. You’ll obtain this quest shortly after arriving at the Herta Space Station at the start of the game.

To access the Simulated Universe, select the Herta Space Station map and teleport to Herta’s Office. The entrance to the Simulated Universe is right next to where Herta is standing.

How to play the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

After choosing a World, select four teammates in the ‘Download characters’ menu. Before making a decision, be sure to check the World’s recommended party level, the recommended Elements, the list of enemies you may expect, and any special Domain effects.

It’s highly recommended to bring at least one healer or shield provider. If you want to swap a teammate later on, you can do so at any ‘Download Character’ station inside the Simulated Universe (the red pillar mechanism).

Before the start of the first stage, you may choose a Blessing, Curio, or stack of Cosmic Fragments (more on these items below). The options are randomized, so try to pick the one that best suits your team.

Inside the Simulated Universe, defeat all enemies in the area and be sure to interact with any special object or character, as they will grant you additional buffs. Once every enemy is defeated, you can take a portal to the Resting Area, where you can buy Curios using the Cosmic Fragments you’ve obtained. You’ll then move on to the next floor. Beware that instead of a normal combat challenge, you may also encounter a Random Event which, for example, opens an item shop or grants additional buffs.

If you’d rather take a break instead, you may use the ‘save and exit’ option while inside the Resting Area. This will allow you to come back and continue your Simulated Universe run at a later time. If you don’t wish to continue, choose ‘end and finalize’ to get your rewards.

Simulated Universe Curios and Blessings

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

During your Simulated Universe run, you’ll be able to use Blessings, Curios, Cosmic Fragments, and Mysterious Codes. Simply put, these items provide buffs and special effects for your team. Here’s how it works:

Blessings: As a reward for defeating enemies, you can choose one of three random Blessings. For example, the Blessing may increase the team’s attack speed, critical damage, or grant them the ability to restore HP. Blessings are aligned with Paths and have a rarity of one to three stars.

As a reward for defeating enemies, you can choose one of three random Blessings. For example, the Blessing may increase the team’s attack speed, critical damage, or grant them the ability to restore HP. Blessings are aligned with Paths and have a rarity of one to three stars. Cosmic Fragments: The Simulated Universe currency. Use it to buy Curios, reset your Blessings, or revive allies. They’re dropped by enemies and found in treasure chests.

The Simulated Universe currency. Use it to buy Curios, reset your Blessings, or revive allies. They’re dropped by enemies and found in treasure chests. Curios: More buffs, but unlike Blessings, they’re usually bought with Cosmic Fragments. The effects tend to be more situational too. For example, the Robe of the Beauty increases characters’ damage output based on the amount of Cosmic Fragments you own.

More buffs, but unlike Blessings, they’re usually bought with Cosmic Fragments. The effects tend to be more situational too. For example, the Robe of the Beauty increases characters’ damage output based on the amount of Cosmic Fragments you own. Mysterious Codes: Can be used at a code station inside the Simulated Universe, offering an additional chance to obtain a Blessing.

Free Herta and other Simulated Universe rewards

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Perhaps the most important reward in the Simulated Universe is four-star character Herta herself. You will obtain her after completing the first World, while clearing subsequent Worlds will increase her Eidolon level (passive ability upgrades).

Note that the rewards called ‘Herta Bond’ and ‘Herta Collector Coins’ can be exchanged in Herta’s Shop and the nearby gacha coin machine respectively. Be sure to collect your weekly progression reward too, by clicking the reward icon in the lower left corner of the screen. The weekly reward is based on your activity.

Here’s an overview of all the Simulated Universe reward types:

Enemy drops: Herta Collector Coins and Cosmic Fragments.

Herta Collector Coins and Cosmic Fragments. Basic clearance rewards: Credits, Trailblaze EXP, and upgrade materials.

Credits, Trailblaze EXP, and upgrade materials. First-Time clearance reward: four-star character Herta, Herta’s Eidolon upgrades, and Herta Bond.

four-star character Herta, Herta’s Eidolon upgrades, and Herta Bond. Weekly rewards: Stellar Jade, Star Rail Passes, upgrade materials.

After reaching Trailblaze level 40, you’ll be able to unlock the Simulated Universe Challenge Mode. It’s more difficult than the default Exploration Mode, but it also offers better rewards.

Looks like you’re ready to face the Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe game mode. Say hi to Herta!