Honkai Star Rail pre-registration event details, rewards and more

Want to join the Honkai Star Rail pre-registration? Now that the upcoming HoYoverse game is in its final beta stage, you can register your account prior to the game’s launch. If you do so, you will obtain certain pre-registration rewards, which you can use after Star Rail’s release.

Here’s how to pre-register for Honkai Star Rail, plus an overview of all the pre-registration rewards.

What is the Honkai Star Rail pre-registration event?

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail pre-registration event allows players to create a game account in advance of the game’s release. If you sign up, you will receive a heads up when the game arrives and you won’t need to create an account before starting the download. Most importantly though, pre-registration may grant you several rewards, including a free four-star character. You will receive these rewards after the game releases.

The only catch? The pre-registration event is a community effort, and rewards are only given upon reaching certain thresholds. To receive every possible reward, the total number of pre-registrants has to reach 5,000,000.

Honkai Star Rail pre-registration rewards

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Here’s an overview of every reward. At the moment of writing, the Honkai Star Rail pre-registration event has reached the third tier with more than 2,000,000 registrants, so the free four-star character is not guaranteed yet.

500,000 pre-registrants: Credits x50,000

Credits x50,000 1,000,000 pre-registrants: Star Rail Pass x3

Star Rail Pass x3 2,000,000 pre-registrants: Trailblazer Avatar ‘Welcome’ x1

Trailblazer Avatar ‘Welcome’ x1 3,500,000 pre-registrants: four-star character Serval x1

four-star character Serval x1 5,000,000 pre-registrants: Star Rail Pass x15

Star Rail Pass x15 2,500,000 followers on social media: Credits x50,000, Star Rail Pass x2

Credits are Honkai Star Rail’s in-game currency, while Star Rail Passes can be used to purchase Warps, which are part of the gacha system. In other words, Credits and Star Rail Passes are quite similar to Genshin Impact’s Mora and Primogems. The ‘Welcome’ Avatar is expected to be an in-game profile decoration.

How to pre-register for Honkai Star Rail

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

To pre-register for Honkai Star Rail with a new account, you need to go to the official website (opens in new tab), where you can click the ‘register now’ button. You need to select at least one platform (PC, iOS, or Android) and enter a valid email address. Enter the verification code and your pre-registration is complete!

If you already have a HoYoverse account (which should be the case if you’ve played Genshin Impact or Honkai Impact 3rd before), you probably want to use the same account for Honkai Star Rail. In that case, use the same link as provided above but log in before signing up. All there’s left to do is click the ‘register now’ button to complete the process.

How to pre-registrate on different platforms

You may notice that besides the big ‘register now’ button, the website shows the option to wishlist, pre-registrate, or pre-order on various platforms separately. We’ll point you to the right locations below, but beware; you still need to pre-registrate on the official Honkai Star Rail website to grab the event rewards!

Mobile players using an Android device can pre-registrate for Honkai Star Rail here , in the Google Play Store, while iPhone and iPad users can pre-order Honkai Star Rail in the App Store here (opens in new tab). If you want to download Star Rail on the Epic Games Store, you can wishlist it here (opens in new tab).

See you on the Astral Express, pre-registered Trailblazer!