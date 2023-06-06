Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update time - Here's when the Silver Wolf banner starts

When does Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release? Today, June 6, for the game's North American audience at least.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update time is officially listed for June 7, but only due to the time zone that developer Hoyoverse uses as a baseline. The patch will technically drop at 11pm ET / 8pm PT on June 6 for North American users, though UK players won't get access until 4am BT on June 7.

Update 1.1 will open with the debut banner for Silver Wolf, one of the five-star characters who's briefly playable in Honkai Star Rail's opening tutorial. The four-stars on her banner are: Dan Heng, Asta, and Serval, who are all given out for free.

Silver Wolf is a Quantum Nihility character who specializes in debuffing enemies. She has the unique ability to apply elemental weaknesses to enemies while simultaneously reducing their resistance and defense, letting you deal extra damage and break enemy shields using multiple element types. Her attacks also have a chance to implant bugs that slightly reduce enemy attack, defense, or speed, seemingly making her a Skill Point-efficient unit. It'll be interesting to see where she clocks in on the Honkai Star tier list .

Silver Wolf will launch alongside a banner for her own signature five-star Light Cone, but a free four-star Light Cone tailored to her play style will also be given out via the Starhunt Game event launching with update 1.1. Other events include a permanent museum filled with collectibles, new companion missions, and myriad combat trials attached to the Stellar Flare event series. Update 1.1 notably does not include a new chapter of the game's main story, which has stalled out on the Xianzhou Luofu.

The second banner of update 1.1 features the five-star Luocha, an Imaginary Abundance character, and the new Imaginary Harmony four-star character. Luocha and Yukong will arrive three weeks into the patch.