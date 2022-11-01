Here’s how to get the latest Honkai Impact codes

Honkai Impact codes are the perfect way to stack up on Crystals, Asterite, and Coins without having to spend any real money. All you need to do is find an active code, open the game, and redeem the goodies, which can then be used to upgrade your Valkyries.

Here’s a list with all the active codes at the start of November. They’ll expire after a while, so don’t wait too long before redeeming them!

Honkai Impact codes

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Sadly, the latest Hyperion Lounge code (the 6.1 livestream code), has expired. For now, this is the only active code, last checked on November 1:

LISUSHANG – Contains a Battlesuit Trial Card, the White Comet outfit Starless Rift, and 9.999 Coins.

If you don’t want to miss any free stuff, keep an eye out for the Hyperion Lounge codes in particular, as they’re released alongside the developer livestreams on YouTube and Twitch. The Hyperion Lounge codes usually contain 200 Crystals.

Promotional codes and surprise rewards are a lot harder to predict, but there’s usually a handful of them in-between updates.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Impact

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Redeeming Honkai Impact codes is relatively simple, but you’ve got to know where to look. Start by opening the game, and then do the following:

In the main menu, click on your profile (upper left corner).

There’s a list of tabs on the right. Choose ‘account’.

The ‘exchange rewards’ menu will pop up. Copy an active gift code, and paste it in the box.

Unless the code is expired or you’ve used it before, you will see a pop-up with the rewards. Click ‘get’ to collect the goodies, and that’s it!

Honkai Impact expired codes

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

If you find an older code that’s not on our active codes list, it may be expired. For your reference, here’s a list of recently expired Honkai Impact codes:

TAIXUAN

ARROWOFNOVAE

60AHDASFBLAFL

TRUELOVE

DREAMYEUPHONY

Enjoy your free Honkai Impact codes, and don’t forget to check this list every once in a while for the latest updates.