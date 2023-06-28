Josh Gad gives disappointing update on Honey I Shrunk the Kids sequel

Josh Gad has given an update on the fourth Honey, I Shrunk the Kids installment – and it's not a happy one.

"A lot of you ask me what's going on with this film," Gad tweeted alongside a mock-up poster for Shrunk, the proposed third sequel in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. "Truth is, we were inches from starting and then COVID hit, inches from starting again, and budget got the best of us. If you want it, let your local Disney know."

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids hit theaters back in 1989 and was a surprise box office hit, grossing over $222 million worldwide against a budget of $18 million. The film starred Rick Moranis as a struggling inventor who, quite literally, accidentally shrinks his kids down to the size of a quarter. It became the highest-grossing live-action Disney film of all time (holding this record for five years), and spawned two sequels, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. There was also a pretty cool 3D interactive film titled Honey, I Shrunk the Audience at Walt Disney World's Epcot for a while (and I have fond childhood memories of being 'shrunk' and having to fight a giant insect).

The news is a bummer considering it's the first project Rick Moranis has signed onto since his long semi-retirement began sometime in the '90s. The fourth movie was announced in 2020, with Gad to star as an adult version of Nick Szalinski (played in the original film by a young Robert Oliveri). Fingers crossed that the movie makes it out of development hell and onto streaming or into theaters sometime in the near future.

