If you have a Hogwarts Legacy blue character then don't worry, it's an easy fix caused by the game's accessibility setting for high contrast being on. It seems to be a bug at the moment, causing the effect you can see up there which is incredibly useful if you're visually impaired, but less so if it's turned on by accident and you don't know what it is or how to stop it. Let's cover that right now.

How to fix Hogwarts Legacy blue characters

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Hogwarts Legacy blue character issue is a result of a core accessibility option, High Contrast Gameplay. It appears a bug is activating this mode for some people, giving you that distinct colouration. If you didn't set it then it's obviously going to be confusing.

To deactivate High Contrast Gameplay and get rid of your blue character in Hogwarts Legacy you need to do the following:

Go to Settings in the main menu Go to the Accessibility options (the little picture of the man) Scroll to the bottom to find the High Contrast Gameplay option and turn it off

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

That should work and get you a game that looks like above, which is with no accessibility options on and no blue people or bright yellow doors and objects. There seems to no word yet on what's causing the issue but it will likely be patched soon enough.