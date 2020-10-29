Hideo Kojima refers to potential Death Stranding 2 concept art as "fragments of new ideas"

Hideo Kojima has given the story behind a piece of Death Stranding 2 concept art that caused a stir online over the summer.

Kojima posted a picture in June, where some eagle-eyed fans took note of an illustration of a vehicle that bore the name of BRIDGES, the game's government system that also lends its name to protagonist Sam Bridges.

In a discussion with IGN , Kojima explained that this neat little find didn't quite confirm a Death Stranding sequel. "I'm always thinking about ideas as I'm working on games," said Kojima. "These aren't major plans, but just fragments of new ideas."

Kojima also stated that he will sometimes have drawings not unlike the one in the tweet created based on these "fragments." He explained that the drawing in the tweet itself was in fact an illustration from one of his ideas done by Yoji Shinkawa, a frequent collaborator of his who is best known for his work as a character designer on the Metal Gear franchise.

Kojima Productions recently confirmed that it is working on a new project of some kind, and it is looking to hire "best in-class talent" to work at its studio in Tokyo.

Regardless of all the speculation, nothing in the way of an official sequel has been confirmed yet. Fans looking for news on a potential continuation of the hit game will have to keep their eyes peeled to see if they'll be revisiting Sam Bridges' world anytime soon.