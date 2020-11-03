Here's why Fortnite PS4 hasn't been updated yet and what it means

Epic Games revealed on the official Fortnite Status Twitter account that an unspecified issue is preventing the company from distributing the latest update to PS4 players.

Basically it seems that although the latest Fortnite patch notes are live, the PS4 has been temporarily left out of the party. The game still works on PS4, but for the time being players on that platform will have to stick with Fortnite version 14.40.

Due to an issue, Playstation 4 players will receive v14.50 update at a later time. Until that time they will be able to keep playing on v14.40. We will update you when we'll have more information.November 3, 2020

Fortnite update 14.50 brings back jetpacks from Stark Industries and adds in a new set of bonus challenges that gives players an "XP extravaganza" in the run up to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 . Hopefully PS4 players will still have plenty of time to tackle them all before the next season begins.

The sudden incongruity between versions on different platforms may also mean that PS4 players are no longer part of the cross-play matchmaking pool - just like how iOS players have been left out as a result of the ongoing Epic versus Apple lawsuit . I've reached out to Epic Games to confirm what impact this delay will have on PS4 players and I'll update this story on any response.

Hopefully the Fortnite PS4 update doesn't take too long to arrive. On the upside, if you're planning on upgrading to the next generation, you already know what Fortnite PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades you can look forward to; 4K visuals at 60 frames per second, easier access to your favorite modes, and special haptic feedback using the DualSense controller's new adaptive triggers.