Here's the full DC FanDome comic book event schedule

DC's online FanDome event has an extensive panel schedule that runs from Saturday, August 22 through Sunday, August 23, with events scheduled to run until as late as 1AM EST, and numerous on-demand panels and videos for fans to watch throughout the weekend.
With DC content delving into not just comic books but TV, movies, video games, and more, we've compiled a convenient schedule for DC FanDome's comic book content, including when to watch each panel. All times below are EST:
- The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming – Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 1:45 PM, Hall of Heroes)
- Truth, Justice, and the DC Comics Way – Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 1:45 PM, WatchVerse - McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House)
- DC Graphic Novel Masterclass: How to Break into Comics – Writers (Saturday, Aug 22 - 2:00 PM, InsiderVerse - SJR)
- New Voices of Wonder Woman – Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 2:15 PM, WatchVerse - Athena)
- DC Graphic Novel Masterclass: How to Break Into Comics – Artists (Saturday, Aug 22 - 2:30 PM, InsiderVerse – SJR)
- Reintroducing Nubia: The Black Amazonian Queen – Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 3:00 PM, WatchVerse - McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House)
- DC Multiverse: Comics Master Class (Saturday, Aug 22 - 3:00 PM, InsiderVerse – SJR)
- The Expansion of DC's Watchmen Universe – Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 3:30 PM, WatchVerse – Monarch)
- Legacy of the Bat - Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 4:10 PM, Hall of Heroes)
- Jim Lee Portfolio Review - DC Super-Villain Fan Art (Saturday, Aug 22 - 4:45 PM, Hall of Heroes)
- The Joker: Put on a Happy Face (Saturday, Aug 22 - 4:45 PM, Hall of Heroes)
- Surprise DC Comics Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 5:00 PM, Hall of Heroes)
- Tomorrow's Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House (Saturday, Aug 22 - 7:15 PM, Hall of Heroes)
- Teen Titans: Spotlight on Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo – Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 9:30 PM, WatchVerse – Monarch)
- Inside Injustice – Making the Hit Games & Comics – Panel (Saturday, Aug 22 - 10:00 PM, WatchVerse – Monarch)
- John Ridley and The Other History of the DC Universe (Saturday, Aug 22 - 10:15 PM, WatchVerse - McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House)
- Batman: The Joker War! (Saturday, Aug 22 - 11:45 PM, WatchVerse – Monarch)
- GLSEN Presents: You Brought Me the Ocean with Alex Sánchez – Panel (Sunday, Aug 23 - 12:15 AM, WatchVerse - McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House)
- Batman: Three Jokers (Sunday, Aug 23 - 12:30 AM, WatchVerse – Monarch)
- All Super-Villains – Panel (Sunday, Aug 23 - 1:15 AM, WatchVerse – Monarch)
- Take a Tour of DC's Death Metal Metalverse! (Sunday, Aug 23 - 2:00 AM, WatchVerse – Monarch)