Here's how to watch Genshin Impact's 3.1 livestream

If you're wondering how to watch the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream later today, you've come to the right place.

Developer Mihoyo will officially unveil new details about Genshin Impact update 3.1 later today, September 16. The showcase will take place at 5am PT/8am ET/1pm BST, and you can catch the entire presentation from start to finish on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel (opens in new tab).

However, if you miss the showcase for whatever reason, there's no need to panic. If you didn't already know, Mihoyo uploads their entire Twitch broadcast to their YouTube channel (opens in new tab) just a few hours after the showcase debuts, so you can catch a full replay there.

As for what to expect from the new 3.1 showcase, we should see the announcement of brand new banners for Genshin Impact. Currently, the developer hasn't announced, or even so much as teased, which characters will pop up in either Banner series during the 3.1 update, so we should be in for a surprise reveal later today.

We do already have some information to go on for new characters, however. It's believed Cyno and Nilou should debut in the new 3.1 update for Genshin Impact, and both newcomers may be the five-star characters of the update. Additionally, Candace could debut alongside the abovementioned newcomers, so we should be in for three new characters across 3.1 banners.

As always, you can also expect limited-time code giveaways during the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream. Mihoyo is pretty fond of giving away codes during such showcases, and while they should grant 300 Primogens as well as various other resources, note that you'll have merely 24 hours to redeem the codes before they're gone forever.

