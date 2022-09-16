Genshin Impact 3.1 banners confirmed, and Cyno, Nilou, and Candace feature

Genshin Impact is adding new five-star characters Cyno and Nilou alongside four-star character Candace to its roaster once update 3.1 - King Deshret and the Three Magi, if you're fancy - launches on September 28.

Mihoyo revealed the news in the anime game’s latest livestream, delving into everything the next update has to offer. Alongside the trio of new Genshin Impact characters, we’re heading off to the harsh deserts of the new Sumeru region. We spent update 3.0 in the region’s forest biomes, though the move to the new area makes sense given the clear Egyptian inspirations of our new trio of characters.

Candace is the guardian of Aaru Village, which will be your safe space in the new region. The four-star character uses a polearm alongside the Hydro element. Cyno and Nilou, meanwhile, are your five-star characters for the patch. Like Candace, Cyno also wields a polearm, though he uses the Electro element. Finally, Nilou comes equipped with a sword and uses the Hydro element.

Mihoyo confirmed during the livestream that Cyno and Candace will be available during the first phase of Genshin Impact’s 3.1 update. Cyno is heading up his own banner, which Candace will be part of. If you don’t fancy the General Mahamatra, you can also wish on a Venti banner and still get the chance to add Candace to your squad. Nilou will be getting her own banner during the second phase of the update alongside returning Geo five-star Albedo.

Once update 3.1 launches, you’ll meet everyone in the Act III quest Dreams, Emptiness, Deception quest. Nilou has already played a major role in the story quests of update 3.0, but it’ll soon be time to meet the whole gang.

Elsewhere, we found out that we're getting a Genshin Impact anime from Demon Slayer studio, ufotable. Little has been revealed, though the trailer is likely to tide fans over for some time.

