Here's how to upgrade to an Xbox Series X for just $325 this Prime Day

Amazon has cut the price of its refurbished Xbox Series X consoles by $50 this Prime Day. That means you can grab the new generation console for just $399.99 (a full $100 off the $499.99 MSRP of a new device). That's a solid saving by itself, but if you're upgrading I'd draw your attention to a little 'Trade-In and Save' button on the right of the product page.
Anyone upgrading to an Xbox Series X this holiday season should be checking out this offer. Amazon will provide you with a $75 gift card for an Xbox One X or Xbox One S, provided all is well with the device itself and you have the original accessories. That brings the final price down to just $325 - a stunning rate for Microsoft's latest console. Prime Day gaming deals don't get much better than that.
Xbox Series X (Refurbished) |
$449.99 $399.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Amazon has cut the price of its refurbished Xbox Series X stock by $50 today, saving you a full $100 compared to the price of a new device. That's a solid saving only compounded when you take a look at the $75 trade-in options.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to make the most of Game Pass
✅ You're upgrading from a Series S
✅ You need the disk drive
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a new device
Price Check: Walmart: $465 |
Best Buy: OOS
Looking elsewhere? I've done the math. GameStop will shell out $77 for a similar console in prime condition, but doesn't have any refurbished devices on the shelves. That means you're stuck with a new device for $469.99, bringing your total down to $392.99. That's a solid option for anyone after a new device rather than a refurbished model, but not the best price on the web right now.
Best Buy is another alternative with a higher incentive, however. The site estimates a $95 payout for the One X, but has a higher $499.99 cost on its new consoles which means your end rate is slightly higher - $404.99.
Amazon is the winner here, as it should be during its own Prime Day deals event. Unfortunately you won't be able to use your $75 credit to immediately take that price down. Instead, you'll be paying the $399.99 today and receiving a credit rebate for the trade-in cost after Amazon has processed the item.
More of today's best Prime Day deals
- Chairs: Homall and GTPlayer chairs now starting at $89.99
- Desks: up to $150 off Arozzi Arena, Eureka Ergonomic and more
- Controllers: Xbox Elite Series 2 now just $99.99 (was $129.99)
- Gaming laptops: Razer Blade laptops up to $1,000 off
- Headsets: SteelSeries, Turtle Beach, and Razer from $34.95
- Keyboards: Logitech decks now starting at $49.99
- PCs: save up to $300 on prebuilt RTX 4070 rigs
- PS5: Renewed God of War bundle for $499.99
- Storage: 1TB WDBlack SN850X now $79.99 (was $179.99)
- TVs: 4K TVs now starting at $199.99
- Mice: Razer, Logitech and more now starting at $24
- Monitors: Curved 240Hz monitors from just $139
- Nintendo Switch: games now start at just $29.48
- Xbox Series X: save $10 with a Starfield bundle
We're also rounding up all the latest Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals if you're on the fence about your new system. Or take a look at the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for another Game Pass machine.