Here's how to upgrade to an Xbox Series X for just $325 this Prime Day

Amazon has cut the price of its refurbished Xbox Series X consoles by $50 this Prime Day. That means you can grab the new generation console for just $399.99 (a full $100 off the $499.99 MSRP of a new device). That's a solid saving by itself, but if you're upgrading I'd draw your attention to a little 'Trade-In and Save' button on the right of the product page.

Anyone upgrading to an Xbox Series X this holiday season should be checking out this offer. Amazon will provide you with a $75 gift card for an Xbox One X or Xbox One S, provided all is well with the device itself and you have the original accessories. That brings the final price down to just $325 - a stunning rate for Microsoft's latest console. Prime Day gaming deals don't get much better than that.

Xbox Series X (Refurbished) | $449.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has cut the price of its refurbished Xbox Series X stock by $50 today, saving you a full $100 compared to the price of a new device. That's a solid saving only compounded when you take a look at the $75 trade-in options. Buy it if: ✅ You want to make the most of Game Pass

✅ You're upgrading from a Series S

✅ You need the disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a new device Price Check: Walmart: $465 | Best Buy: OOS



Looking elsewhere? I've done the math. GameStop will shell out $77 for a similar console in prime condition, but doesn't have any refurbished devices on the shelves. That means you're stuck with a new device for $469.99, bringing your total down to $392.99. That's a solid option for anyone after a new device rather than a refurbished model, but not the best price on the web right now.

Best Buy is another alternative with a higher incentive, however. The site estimates a $95 payout for the One X, but has a higher $499.99 cost on its new consoles which means your end rate is slightly higher - $404.99.

Amazon is the winner here, as it should be during its own Prime Day deals event. Unfortunately you won't be able to use your $75 credit to immediately take that price down. Instead, you'll be paying the $399.99 today and receiving a credit rebate for the trade-in cost after Amazon has processed the item.

