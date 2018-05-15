Here’s 23 things you missed in the Rage 2 trailer

After yesterday’s brief and very colourful live-action Rage 2 teaser that featured very little gameplay footage (apart from someone mashing up a gearbox), we’re not surprised if you came away feeling like you still had a lot of questions about what the game would actually look like. Good news! Today’s Rage 2 gameplay trailer is out in all its post-apocalyptic, engine-revving glory, but don’t get distracted by...well, by those two things I just mentioned.
In the corners of the trailer you’ll find not one, not two, (excuse me while I skip a bit here), but 23 little details that end up telling us quite a bit about what we can expect when Rage 2 arrives on consoles. Simply glance above to see what’s hidden away in the trailer. Enemy types, customisable characters, potential combat hints - they’ve really told us quite a lot with this one minute of footage.
Rage 2 is setting itself up to be the open-world lovechild of Mad Max and Bulletstorm, and by the looks of it there’s going to be plenty to keep you gleefully cackling and revelling in the blood splatter that will ornament your armour in no time. Ok, so some of the surroundings might look like the usual post-apocalyptic world fare - grounded planes, leaking barrels, giant mutant monsters who almost certainly want to turn you into a bright red stain on the floor - but boy oh boy, that combat is already making my mouth water. From the looks of it Rage 2 has inherited Doom’s electrifying up-close-and-personal FPS legacy, mixed in with the tongue-in-cheek self awareness from Wolfenstein: The New Order. But enough talking! Give the video above a watch and let us know if you spotted anything else in the Rage 2 trailer.