Here are my favorite Cyber Monday deals for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans right now

PS5 Slim + Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $559.99 $499 at Walmart

Save $60 - It's one of the best deals around: Get yourself a new PS5 Slim with a digital download for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 included. This bundle shouldn't be missed. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original Marvel's Spider-Man game

✅ You're downsizing to a Slim

✅ You're buying a PS5 for the first time Don't buy it if: ❌ You've already got a PS5 and don't want to switch Price Check: Amazon: $499 | Best Buy: $499.99



PS5 + Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $559.99 $499 at Amazon

Save $59 - This package includes an original PS5 model and a free digital code for Marvel Spider-Man 2 - excellent value, and it won't be available for long. Usually these bundles sit at between $529 and $539. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original title

✅ You want a big open world adventure

✅ You enjoy super hero games Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the Slim design Price Check: Best Buy: $499.99



Spider-Man Miles Morales | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - We've previously only ever seen Miles Morales at $29.99, which makes this offer from Best Buy a considerable improvement. Spider-Man Miles Morales is a superb little game and makes for a great lead up into Marvel's Spider-Man 2. You can also get the Ultimate Edition for $34.99 at Best Buy! Buy it if: ✅ You're waiting for a Spider-Man 2 discount

✅ You enjoyed the first game

✅ You want a shorter Spidey experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting a game size like the original game Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: $29.78



Marvel's Spider-Man | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you want to start from the beginning, then this deal on the original Marvel's Spider-Man game with all its DLC is a must-have! This is the PS4 version of the game, though this will work on your PS5, and once you insert the disc, you can pay $10 to upgrade to the PS5 version! Buy it if: ✅ You want to catch up on the story

✅ You want more Spider-Man

✅ You want all the Marvel's Spider-Man games on one console. Don't buy it if: ❌ You're more interested in diving straight in with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: $31.27

Merch

Marvel Epic Hero Series Miles Morales action figure | $10.99 $8.49 at Amazon

Save $3.50 - You're getting this official Marvel Epic Hero figure for just under $10 at Amazon right now. That's a record low price on the poseable figure. Buy it if: ✅ You want a poseable figure

✅ You're a Miles Morales fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You're buying for kids under 4

Funko Pop Marvel's Spiderman No Way Home | $19.95 $8.95 at Amazon

Save $11 - This No Way Home Spider-Man Funko has never been cheaper at Amazon. The unmasked gold and black figure is available for just $8.95. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the entire Spider-Man franchise

✅ You're a collector Don't buy it if: ❌ You just want the video game merch

Toxxos PS5 Spider-Man skins | $21.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - Looking to spruce up your console? This Toxxos PS5 skin is taking part in Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. You'll find the $21.99 skins available for just $15.99 right now - that's a new record low price by $3. Buy it if: ✅ You're going all-out spidey with your setup

✅ You want DualSense skins as well Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the original look of the PS5

Spider-Man controller holder | $29.99 $21.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - Spidey can hold your controller for you. If you're after a setup piece that's functional while also betraying your love for Spider-Man 2, check out this $8 discount on the Exquisite Games holder. Buy it if: ✅ You don't have a charging dock

✅ You also want a stand Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a more realistic figure

Lego Venom Mask | $69.99 $55.99 at Walmart

Save $14 - That's not the set's lowest ever price, but hey, it seems to be out of stock most other places and it's still a pretty decent saving on the whole. A solid gift for fans of the character too.



🔶 UK: £54.99 $49.99 at Smyths



Buy it if:

✅ You adore Venom

✅ You're buying it as a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You expect it to be full size



Price check:

💲 Amazon | OOS

💲 Best Buy | OOS



DualSense Wireless Controller | $69.99 $49.49 at Amazon

Save $20 - This discount is a Cyber Monday favorite, a return to the gamepad's lowest ever price. We expect to see the DualSense to return to $69.99 after Cyber Monday, making this a great time to get a spare controller for your PS5. Buy it if: ✅ You want haptic feedback and trigger resistance

✅ You need to replace a launch model DualSense

✅ You aren't interested in the DualSense Edge Don't buy it if: ❌ You play multiplayer games and you can afford a pro controller Price check: Best Buy $49.99 | Walmart: $74.99



Razer Kaira X gaming headset | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer Kaira X is a great gaming headset for PS5 if you're buying on a budget. Amazon is currently carrying the headset at a record low price of just $39.99 and, given that stock is fluctuating, you won't want to wait long to take advantage. Buy it if: ✅ You want an easy plug and play wired headset

✅ You want maximum compatibility

✅ Comfort is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You need quality directional audio Price Check: Walmart: $51.88 | Best Buy: OOS



