Henry Cavill says war is coming for Geralt in The Witcher season 3

In the world of The Witcher, the stakes have never been higher. And no, we’re not talking about Henry Cavill’s impending exit – instead, we're referring to the growing threat that Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are facing on the Continent, which, according to the White Wolf himself, will be their toughest challenge yet.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Cavill said: "Now, there is a real threat. It’s genuine; it’s no longer theoretical – it’s practical. And it’s very, very dangerous. They are walking into the lion’s den everywhere they go."

Not only this, but war is approaching too. "Geralt has been very nonchalant about these threats of war and famine and the end times," Cavill continues. "He’s like, 'Look. I’ve been there, done that. It’s not the end times. It’s just going to be another fight.' Because everyone is after Ciri, that changes his entire perspective on things."

But for those worrying about the peril, it seems it won’t be all doom and gloom in The Witcher season 3. Everyone’s favorite song-bird Joey Batey has also teased some romance on the way for his character – and no one deserves it more.

"He’s having his hot girl summer," Batey tells Tudum. "It’s been really rewarding to see [his love life] told in a very visual way. [We] ensured that these romances are told truthfully – and sensitively and carefully, without resorting to stereotypes… Hopefully, we’ve created something that is special, a sapioromantic and sapiosexual [connection] that is as flawed as any other relationship in this show."

And speaking of flawed relationships, the Netflix show will also tackle Yennefer and Geralt's tempestuous connection, which can hopefully overcome the small issue of attempted murder last season. "One thing that they can’t deny is their history and the connection that’s inescapable," Yen star Anya Chalotra says. "They’re pulled towards each other, but more important than that, they need each other."

The Witcher Season 3, Volume 1 premieres June 29 before Volume 2 follows on July 27.

You can also read more about the show in the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine where we speak to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich about the third season, and Cavill's exit. Check out our exclusive image from the show below too.