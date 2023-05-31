Henry Cavill has apparently given his verdict on The Flash movie

Henry Cavill has apparently seen The Flash already, according to new Supergirl star Sasha Calle – and he was a fan of her performance. Calle plays Kara Zor-El, a relative of Cavill’s Man of Steel, in the upcoming movie.

"Yes, I met him," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience. I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?' And he was like, 'Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.' I think, to me, that meant the world because it's Henry Cavill, Man of Steel."

The sweet interaction comes after some reports made the rounds yesterday that Cavill "loved" the movie. The news came from someone who was present at a virtual press conference, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Although, Fandango’s Erik Davis did suggest some insight was imminent with an intriguing tweet. "Spoke to Sasha Calle today who was so enthusiastic in our convo for #TheFlash that I didn’t want to stop talking to her," he said. "And yes, she did confirm to me that Henry Cavill saw the film & they talked about it. She had some fun things to say about that chat."

The Flash brings back a classic Man of Steel character in General Zod after Barry accidentally changes the future when he travels into the past. Multiversal shenanigans ensue as Barry tries to right his wrongs with the help of another Barry, Michael Keaton’s Batman, and Calle’s Supergirl.

Following James Gunn taking over as co-CEO of DC Studios, it was confirmed that Cavill will not be returning as Superman going forward. The Witcher star did reprise his role briefly in the Black Adam post-credits scene before Cavill released a statement that he’s not returning as Supes in the DCU.

For what is on the way, check out all the upcoming DC movies and shows, as well as our breakdown of how to watch the DC movies in order.