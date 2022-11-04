Henry Cavill addresses those never-ending James Bond rumors: "It’d be fun to have the conversation"

Henry Cavill has once again addressed the continuing speculation that he’s in the frame to be the next James Bond.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab), Cavill said that, while he’s got a packed schedule and doesn’t know if he’s being considered for the role, he’d love to have a conversation with 007 bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

"Yeah. I’m quite busy now. I love those guys, Barbara and Mike… Whether I’m considered for the role or not, I don’t know. But it’d be fun to have the conversation, for sure. And if I’m not, then I just want to see what they do with it next, because I think they’re amazing."

That echoes Cavill’s previous comments about Bond. Last year, the actor said he would be "very keen" to explore the opportunity if one arises.

Cavill had previously been in the frame to play James Bond way back in 2005 – but was beaten by a certain Daniel Craig.

"I did test him for Bond, as you know. He did a very good test, [but] he was too young, and also he wasn’t as experienced as Daniel," Casino Royale director Martin Campbell told CinemaBlend (opens in new tab). "Daniel just fitted the part from being a superb actor, and probably the best actor amongst them all."

Whether he has time for Bond or not, Cavill’s dance card is suddenly looking a little less full. He may be taking on the role of Superman again full-time, but the actor is leaving The Witcher after the third season. Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season of the Netflix series.

